UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Sept 14 Investment Property Databank: * UK commercial property total return 0.2 percent in August, unchanged from 0.2
percent in July-IPD * UK commercial property values fall 0.3 percent in August, versus -0.4 percent
in July-IPD
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts