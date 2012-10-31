UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Oct 31 Investment Property Databank: * UK commercial property values fall 0.8 percent in Q3 versus -1 percent in
Q2-IPD * UK commercial property total return 0.7 percent in Q3, versus 0.4 percent in
Q2-IPD
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts