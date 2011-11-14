(Adds details)
LONDON Nov 14 Growth in UK commercial
property values was flat in October at 0.0 percent, from 0.1
percent in September, with continuing uncertainty in the euro
zone crisis weighing on investor sentiment, Investment Property
Databank (IPD) said.
IPD said 27 months of non-negative capital growth had seen
UK commercial real estate values rise by 17.8 percent. They fell
about 45 percent during the global financial meltdown.
Total returns -- comprising both income and capital growth
-- for October was 0.6 percent, unchanged from September, IPD
said in a statement.
"Central London retail and office values have been driving
returns since the recovery began," IPD's UK and Ireland managing
director, Phil Tily, said.
"However, in the last few months there have been increasing
concerns over a pricing bubble in the capital, which the
European economy could further exacerbate," Tily said.
Retail and industrial properties both saw 0.0 percent price
growth in October, while offices were up 0.1 percent. Retail and
office income returns were each 0.5 percent, with industrial
property income up 0.6 percent, IPD said.
"Capital growth in the UK finally drew to a close as the
continuing crisis in the euro zone, and the very real doubts
about its resolution, took their toll on occupier demand and
investor sentiment," IPD said.
(Reporting by Andrew Macdonald; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)