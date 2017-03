UPDATE 1-Suez buys GE Water in 3.2 bln euro deal, considers capital increase

PARIS, March 8 French waste and water group Suez and Canadian fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) will buy GE Water from General Electric for an enterprise value of 3.2 billion euros ($3.37 billion), Suez said in a statement.