LONDON Oct 25 Emerging markets lender International Personal Finance posted higher third-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by growth in customer numbers and credit volume issued, and said it could weather the global economic turmoil.

The company said pretax profits for the third quarter had risen by 11 percent to 27 million pounds ($43 million), with revenues rising by 9 percent over the period.

"I am pleased that IPF has performed well in Quarter 3, combining steady growth with sound credit quality and improved cost efficiency. Overall our business is in good shape to deal with the uncertain economic outlook," Chief Executive John Harnett said in a statement.

Shares in International Personal Finance closed up 5.6 percent at 261 pence on Monday, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 670 million pounds. ($1 = 0.627 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Will Waterman)