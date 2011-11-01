* Sees Q4 EPS $0.60-0.71 vs est $0.64

By Sruthi Ramakrishnan

Nov 1 Specialised laser maker IPG Photonics posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by continued strength at its materials processing applications segment, but forecast a conservative fourth quarter.

IPG shares fell 8 percent to a week's low of $48.46 in early trade on Nasdaq.

The Oxford, Massachusetts-based company, which makes fiber lasers for consumer electronics, medical and industrial markets, sees fourth-quarter earnings of 60-71 cents a share on revenue of $122-$135 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 64 cents a share on revenue of $129.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"My initial thought is China has been very very strong for them in the last few quarters, and we have been hearing reports of slowdown in industrial spending there, so it may have decelerated faster than people were expecting," Longbow Research analyst Mark Douglass told Reuters.

Increased competition at the low-power laser segment could also be making sales growth tougher, he said.

For the third quarter, the company's net income rose to 66 cents per share from 28 cents per share a year ago. Revenue jumped 62 percent to $129.1 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 64 cents a share on revenue of $128 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)