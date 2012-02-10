* Sees Q1 EPS $0.54-$0.64 vs est $0.54
* Sees Q1 rev $115 mln-$125 mln vs est $115.8 mln
* Q4 EPS $0.64 vs est $0.65
* Q4 rev up 22 pct to $123.5 mln
* Shares rise 9 pct
Feb 10 Specialised laser maker IPG
Photonics Corp forecast a first quarter largely above
Wall Street expectations, softening the blow of
weaker-than-expected results in its latest reported quarter.
The strong outlook drove the stock up 9 percent to $58.33 in
early trade on Friday on the Nasdaq.
The fiber laser market has been seeing strong demand
especially in China, driven by semiconductor and telecom
companies which use lasers for precision welding and cutting to
manufacture chips.
The company warned that it was "mindful of the economic
environments in Europe and China," but said the long-term
prospects in both regions were promising.
The Oxford, Massachusetts-based company expects
first-quarter earnings of 54 cents to 64 cents a share, on
revenue of $115 million to $125 million.
For the first quarter, analysts were expecting earnings of
54 cents a share, on revenue of $115.8 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fourth-quarter net income attributable to IPG was $31.1
million, or 64 cents a share, compared with $27.1 million, or 56
cents a share, a year ago.
This result misses the 65-cents-a-share profit analysts had
expected.
Revenue rose 22 percent to $123.5 million for the period,
but came in below market expectations of $128.6 million.
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by
Viraj Nair)