April 9 IP Group Plc

* Announces that it has signed an IP commercialisation agreement with Princeton University

* Collaboration, which has an initial pilot phase of 18 months, will focus on developing early-stage, proof of principle opportunities based on intellectual property developed at Princeton

* Agreement covers all materials and clean technology, all life, medical and human sciences and information technology as well as electronics, communications and robotics