Aug 14 IP Group Plc
* Portfolio co Retroscreen announces £33.6m funding
* Retroscreen Virology Group PLC announced it has raised,
subject to certain conditions, £33.6m at 260 pence per share
through a placing of shares with both existing and new
institutional shareholders
* IP Group has agreed to subscribe for 1,538,462 placing
shares, representing approximately £4.0 million
* IP Group will hold 11,853,869 ordinary shares in company,
representing 17.5 pct of enlarged issued share capital, while ip
venture fund will hold a 6.1 pct stake.
