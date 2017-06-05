By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, June 5 Banks are preparing to launch
around €1bn of leveraged loans backing Advent International’s
buyout of European industrial supplies distributor IPH that will
combine with Advent-owned peer Brammer, banking sources said.
Advent agreed to acquire IPH from PAI Partners in May
following its take private of Brammer in February.
BNP Paribas, HSBC, Goldman Sachs, Lloyds and Morgan Stanley
are leading the debt financing, which is expected to be shown to
a select group of investors this week before launching for
general syndication, the sources said.
The financing comprises around €770m of senior loans and
€130m of preplaced second-lien loans, as well as undrawn loans,
the sources said.
Advent was not immediately available to comment.
It is the latest deal to include a preplaced second-lien
loan in Europe, as sponsors circumnavigate banks to directly
place junior debt with cash-rich funds, avoiding costly
underwriting fees.
An approximate €570m-equivalent debt financing backing
Advent’s acquisition of Danish packaging group Faerch Plast also
includes a preplaced second-lien.
“Preplacing second-lien is the latest fashion and sponsors
are doing it because they can. Borrowers have more control over
loans than bonds. Second-lien is more attractive and flexible
than a high-yield bond and they dont have call protection,” a
senior banker said.
Advent took Brammer private earlier this year and the
combination with IPH will create a European distributor of
industrial supplies with over €2.1bn in revenues, according to
an announcement.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)