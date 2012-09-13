Sept 13 Japanese component suppliers and social
media stocks were among the biggest beneficiaries of Apple Inc's
launch of its latest iPhone and a new operating system
that promises users better on-the-go networking capabilities.
Shares of the usual suspects from Apple's Asian supply chain
- Korean and Taiwanese hardware makers - saw a less enthusiastic
response following healthy rallies in the sector in the run-up
to the unveiling on Wednesday of the iPhone 5.
The new lighter iPhone, which is likely to see sales of 10
million to 12 million this month alone according to analyst
forecasts, will sport a larger screen with "retina" display, a
new connector and improved camera.
In Taiwan, shares of major iPhone assembler Hon Hai
climbed 1.4 percent, while Cheng Uei, the
maker of the iPhone 5's new smaller connector, jumped as much as
5 percent.
Analysts at Citigroup continue to see Hon Hai as the best
bet on the iPhone launch, citing the improvements in
profitability that the company can extract from Apple's move to
use an aluminium casing rather than ceramic glass.
The updated operating system, iOS 6, has an embedded
Facebook application, which helped the beaten down shares
of the social network surge 7.7 percent in the United States.
The move in Facebook shares lifted Japanese social media
stocks such as DeNA and Gree, which were up
more than 4 percent each and among the heaviest traded stocks in
Asia.
Japanese component suppliers also rose, with Meiko
Electronics Co Ltd, which makes printed circuit
boards, up 17.6 percent. Murata Manufacturing was up
2.9 percent while Mitsumi Electronics gained 3.6 percent.
Reaction to the new iPhone was most muted in South Korea.
Flat-screen maker LG Display fell 1.8 percent
while SK Hynix lost 1.4 percent. LG Display shares
are still up nearly 32 percent since late July.
"Apple's iPhone 5 is not fun. It is not sexy. It is
unfortunate for Apple to come up with such a phone, but this
does not come as good news to other smartphone makers and parts
suppliers, either," Lee Sun-tae, a tech analyst at NH Investment
& Securities in Seoul, said.
Shares in Apple's biggest rival Samsung Electronics
rose 0.4 percent, bringing their gain so far this
year to 22.8 percent.