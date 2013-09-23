By Jim Finkle
BOSTON, Sept 22 A group of German hackers
claimed to have cracked the iPhone fingerprint scanner on
Sunday, just two days after Apple Inc launched the
technology that it promises will better protect devices from
criminals and snoopers seeking access.
If the claim is verified, it will be embarrassing for Apple
which is betting on the scanner to set its smartphone apart from
new models of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and others
running the Android operating system of Google Inc.
Two prominent iPhone security experts told Reuters that they
believed the German group, known as the Chaos Computing Club, or
CCC, had succeeded in defeating Apple's Touch ID, though they
had not personally replicated the work.
One of them, Charlie Miller, co-author of the iOS Hacker's
Handbook, described the work as "a complete break" of Touch ID
security. "It certainly opens up a new possibility for
attackers."
Apple representatives did not respond to requests for
comment.
CCC, one the world's largest and most respected hacking
groups, posted a video on its website that appeared to show
somebody accessing an iPhone 5S with a fabricated print. The
site described how members of its biometrics team had cracked
the new fingerprint reader, one of the few major high-tech
features added to the latest version of the iPhone.
The group said they targeted Touch ID to knock down reports
about its "marvels," which suggested it would be difficult to
crack.
"Fingerprints should not be used to secure anything. You
leave them everywhere, and it is far too easy to make fake
fingers out of lifted prints," a hacker named Starbug was quoted
as saying on the CCC's site.
The group said it defeated Touch ID by photographing the
fingerprint of an iPhone's user, then printing it on to a
transparent sheet, which it used to create a mold for a "fake
finger."
CCC said similar processes have been used to crack "the vast
majority" of fingerprint sensors on the market.
"I think it's legit," said Dino Dai Zovi," another co-author
of the iOS Hacker's Handbook. "The CCC doesn't fool around or
over-hype, especially when they are trying to make a political
point."
Touch ID, which was only introduced on the top-of-the-line
iPhone 5S, lets users unlock their devices or make purchases on
iTunes by simply pressing their finger on the home button. It
uses a sapphire crystal sensor embedded in the button.
Data used for verification is encrypted and stored in a
secure enclave of the phone's A7 processor chip.
Two security experts who sponsored an impromptu competition
offering cash and other prizes to the first hackers who cracked
the iPhone said they had reviewed the information posted on the
CCC website, but wanted more documentation.
"We are simply awaiting a full video documentation and walk
through of the process that they have claimed," said mobile
security researcher Nick DePetrillo, who started the contest
with another security expert, Robert Graham. "When they deliver
that video we will review it."
The two of them each put up $100 toward a prize for the
contest winner, then set up a website inviting others to
contribute. While the booty now includes more than $13,000 in
cash, it was not clear that the CCC would receive the full
payout, even if DePetrillo and Graham declared them winners.
A micro venture capital firm known as I/O Capital, which had
offered to pay $10,000 of the prize money, issued a press
release late on Sunday saying that it would make its own
determination about who won the contest.