By Sinead Carew and Jeremy Wagstaff
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, Sept 22 For mobile service
providers like AT&T Inc, it's not enough that consumers
came out in droves to buy the newest iPhone from Apple Inc
.
They need people to dig more deeply into their wallets each
month to pay for data services, such as mobile video, to cushion
the impact of the iPhone's steep price tag on the carriers'
bottom lines.
Wireless service operators typically subsidize the cost of
smartphones, offering discounts to consumers to lock them into
two-year service contracts. But the iPhone subsidy is as much as
60 percent higher than subsidies for Android smartphones,
according to Barclays analyst James Ratcliffe.
He estimates the iPhone subsidy at about $400, compared with
$250 to $300 for other smartphones. That means iPhone customers
only start to become profitable for carriers about nine months
after they buy the device, compared with a five- to six-month
timeframe for other smartphones.
As a result, mobile operators' profit margins usually suffer
in the months after an iPhone launch, when sales volumes are
highest.
"We always say an Apple a day keeps the profits away," Neil
Montefiore, chief executive of Starhub, said during
the Singapore wireless service provider's August earnings
conference call.
Be that as it may, mobile operators around the world still
want to sell the iPhone because it helps retain subscribers and
attract new ones. Apple is the only phone maker whose product
launches are a cultural phenomenon -- on Friday, fans from all
over the world queued around city blocks to get their hands on
the new iPhone 5.
In Australia, service providers are trying to minimize the
financial hit by varying the iPhone's price so that customers
who pay more for data services get a bigger subsidy.
In the United States, carriers have changed their policies
to make customers wait longer for a subsidized upgrade and
levied new fees, after Verizon Wireless, AT&T and Sprint Nextel
Corp suffered dramatic declines in profit margins based on
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) as a percentage of service revenue in the fourth
quarter of 2012, when the iPhone 4S was launched.
Analysts expect the changes to help the operators, but they
still forecast a drop in EBITDA margins. AT&T's margin is
expected to fall from 45 percent in the second quarter to 40.8
percent in the third quarter and 35.7 percent in the fourth
quarter, according to four analysts contacted by Reuters.
Verizon's margin is expected to fall from 49 percent in the
second quarter to 47.4 percent in the third quarter and 43.6
percent in the fourth quarter, according to the same analysts.
FASTER PHONE
Service providers have high hopes that consumers will spend
more on mobile data with the iPhone 5, saying services like
video should work better on the new phone, which can support
data speeds about 10 times faster than the previous model.
"That's the hope," said Guggenheim analyst Shing Yin. But he
said "it's unproven" and there is no reason to assume iPhone 5
customers will use any more data than people using cheaper rival
devices that support the same high-speed technology.
Singapore's biggest mobile operator, SingTel, said
that its iPhone 5 orders were already exceeding previous iPhones
because of the new gadget's higher speeds.
"From a financial standpoint, people who use this device
tend to use more of it," said SingTel digital executive Allen
Lew.
China Telecom is also banking on iPhone users
spending more money on their telecom services. China's
third-largest mobile service provider had to raise its subsidies
by 50 percent when it started selling an older iPhone in
February. As a result, its EBITDA profit margin fell 4
percentage points in the first half of the year to 38.5 percent
compared to the same period the year before.
While Apple has not yet announced its China launch plans for
the iPhone 5, China Telecom expects continued pressure on its
bottom line from the iPhone but hopes the devices will help
boost revenue per user in the long run, a executive for the
operator said.
"Our subsidies level will remain pretty high at least for
this year," said the executive, who did not have permission to
speak to the media and declined to be identified. "We know we'll
have to invest more initially."
Many operators feel they have no choice but to offer the
iPhone because of its popularity.
"It's kind of like dancing with the devil. It's a blessing
and a curse," said Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche.