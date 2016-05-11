KUALA LUMPUR May 11 Malaysian state investment fund 1MDB said on Wednesday it has "more than sufficient funds" to make payments on two U.S. dollar denominated bonds but has not done so due to an ongoing dispute with Abu Dhabi state fund International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC).

1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) said in a statement that IPIC had paid a $52.4 million coupon due on Wednesday for $1.75 billion of 5.99 percent notes due 2022.

"1MDB highlights that it is committed to working openly with IPIC to resolve the dispute," the statement added.

IPIC said earlier in the day that it had paid the interest after 1MDB defaulted on it.

1MDB has been disputing its obligations to IPIC under a debt restructuring agreement involving the companies last June. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Kim Coghill)