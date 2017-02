DUBAI Oct 17 Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) has picked banks to arrange fixed income investor meetings in Europe and the United States, starting Oct. 19, a mandate announcement said on Monday.

Goldman Sachs is global coordinator, while Barclays Capital , JP Morgan , Mitsubishi UFJ Securities , Natixis, and Societe Generale have also been mandated for a potential deal, "subject to market conditions."

Meetings commence in Germany and will cover Switzerland, Paris, London, as well as Los Angeles and Boston, before ending in new York on Oct. 26. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal)