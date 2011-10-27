* IPIC roadshows ended this week
* May want to use shrinking window for issuance this year
* Hope for euro zone crisis could facilitate this
* Company's 2020 bonds have been performing well
* But may not be willing to pay risk premium on Gulf bonds
By Rachna Uppal and Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, Oct 27 Abu Dhabi's International
Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) will weigh up whether to issue a
new bond after concluding a roadshow in the United States on
Wednesday this week, aware of a shrinking window of opportunity
to sell debt this year.
Any issue from the AA-rated borrower could not only help the
state investment vehicle round out its debt maturity profile --
it might also reopen the international debt market for Gulf
issuers, after a three-month drought caused by unstable markets
globally.
A summit of European leaders on Wednesday did not deliver a
comprehensive, detailed plan to solve the euro zone debt crisis.
But a rally in riskier global assets on Thursday suggests enough
progress was made -- French President Nicolas Sarkozy said the
region's rescue fund will be leveraged four or five times, and
that bankers had agreed private sector investors would accept
the loss of half the value of their Greek bond holdings -- for
markets to be receptive to an IPIC issue.
Investors and traders say there is no doubt that a
quasi-sovereign credit from Abu Dhabi would meet strong demand
-- the wealthy emirate holds 90 percent of the United Arab
Emirates' oil reserves.
"Recently, GCC spreads and Dubai CDS in particular have
rallied significantly, which may potentially give a window for
issuing, assuming that the European sovereign crisis does not
worsen in coming weeks," said Ahmed Talhaoui, head of asset
management at Royal Capital in Abu Dhabi.
"It is a government-related name so it obviously has a
higher chance of triggering appetite. Note also that IPIC's
roadshow is with foreign investors only."
IPIC, which has an unlimited Global Medium Term Notes
programme, last tapped international bond markets with a $4
billion-equivalent, three-tranche euro- and sterling-denominated
issue in March, believed to be for its investment in Spain's
Cepsa
Market sources said IPIC was unlikely to be meeting U.S.
investors for a short-dated issue and would prefer to term out
its yield curve, conceivably with a maturity as long as 30
years. Two sources said market talk centred on a dual-tranche
dollar offering.
Since the latest series of roadshows began in Germany on
Oct. 19, the secondary market yield on IPIC'S $1.5 billion 5
percent bond maturing 2020 initially rose about 5
basis points but then came back down by the same amount to stand
at 4.79 percent bid on Wednesday, or 101.50 in price. Traders
say there has been healthy appetite for the bond.
IPIC met investors in London in June but insisted at the
time it was not in the market for a bond, and would only
undertake a capital markets transaction in coordination with Abu
Dhabi's Debt Management Office.
The company has been an active borrower of short-term bank
finance this year and the prospect of upcoming refinancing in
2012 could be a determining factor to tap credit markets. In
June, it launched a $1.5 billion, 18-month bridge financing
facility, and, in September, it borrowed 7.3 billion dirhams ($2
billion) to lend to its subsidiary Aabar Investments. That loan
is thought to have a one-year maturity.
NARROWING WINDOW
Other possible issuers in Abu Dhabi would welcome a bond
sale by IPIC at this stage. Several potential borrowers from Abu
Dhabi have had to hold off because of market volatility,
including government-owned Dolphin Energy, Tourism Development
and Investment Co, and more recently, Union National Bank
.
"We would want IPIC to print -- it provides the benchmark,"
said one executive at an Abu Dhabi-based bank which is eyeing
potential issuance.
And IPIC knows the window to print a deal this year is
shrinking. At this time of the year, some investors will want to
hold off on new investments until next year. Others, however,
will be willing to park their cash in a name offering low risk
and relatively high yield, and traders said IPIC and other Abu
Dhabi names would fit the bill.
It is unclear whether IPIC would be willing to pay the
significant risk premium which the market is still seeking on
Gulf bonds; the spread between its 2020 bonds and 10-year U.S.
Treasuries has narrowed from 320 bps at the start of
October to 252 bps at present, but is still some way from the
range of roughly 160-230 bps which prevailed for most of the
first three quarters of this year.
Brent crude oil prices LCOc1 are well above $100 a barrel,
Abu Dhabi predicts solid growth next year, and there is no sign
of major fiscal strain; affirming Abu Dhabi's ratings in
September, Fitch estimated Abu Dhabi's overall fiscal position
last year, including ADNOC dividends and ADIA investment income,
was close to balance, and forecast a surplus this year of a
double-digit percentage of gross domestic product.
In these conditions, IPIC may feel the significant risk
premium which the market is still attaching to its bonds is too
high.
On the other hand, with U.S. Treasury yields showing
technical signs of having formed at least a medium-term bottom
in September and early October, and the prospect of further
rises if Europe does succeed in muddling through its debt crisis
response, the opportunity to lock in dollar funding at current
yields may appeal to the company.
"Investor sentiment is the only problem here. Rates are low,
there is no doubt that it's the best time to come to the market.
Plus, this market is waiting for a strong name to issue, and the
rest will follow," said one UAE fixed income trader.
IPIC, which also has a stake in Austrian oil group OMV
, posted a $424 million gain on financial instruments
in the first half of 2011, compared with a loss of $1.1 billion
for the year-ago period. That boosted profit after tax to $1.16
billion from $413 million a year ago.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)