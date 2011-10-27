DUBAI Oct 27 Abu Dhabi investment vehicle International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) plans to issue a dual tranche benchmark-sized dollar-denominated bond, according to lead arrangers, for debt repayment and general corporate purposes.

The bond is expected to price later Thursday, according to a source at an arranging bank. Benchmark-sized bonds are at least $500 million in value.

Initial price talk for the long five-year tranche maturing 2016 was at about 275 basis points over U. S. Treasuries (UST) and about 325 basis points over UST for the long 10-year tranche, maturing 2022.

IPIC concluded roadshows in New York on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs is the global coordinator for the bond. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal and David French, Editing by Dinesh Nair)