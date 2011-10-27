* Two-tranche dollar bond launched; 2017 and 2022 maturities
* Bond expected to price Thursday - lead
* Long 5-yr tranche price talk UST+275 bps area; 10-yr
UST+325 bps
* IPIC could help reopen bond market for Gulf issuers
(Adds trader's comment, details)
By Rachna Uppal and David French
DUBAI, Oct 27 Abu Dhabi investment vehicle
International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) plans to issue a
dual-tranche, benchmark-sized dollar-denominated bond, according
to lead arrangers, for debt repayment and general corporate
purposes.
The bond is expected to price later on Thursday, one source
at an arranging bank said. A benchmark-sized issue is usually
understood to mean at least $500 million in value.
Initial price talk for the long five-year tranche maturing
2017 was at about 275 basis points over U.S. Treasuries and
about 325 basis points over UST for the long 10-year tranche,
maturing 2022.
Traders said initial price talk indicated a significant new-
issue premium, although final guidance is expected to tighten
ahead of issue.
"The deal will attract investors, but I think it will reset
the whole curve for Abu Dhabi now, say if Mubadala or any others
who want to tap the market. Pricing should definitely tighten
before the issue," said one regional fixed income trader
speaking on condition of anonymity.
IPIC, which has stakes in Spain's Cepsa and Austrian oil
group OMV , concluded roadshows in New York on
Wednesday, having kicked off investor meetings in Germany on
Oct. 19.
Barclays Capital , JP Morgan , Mitsubishi UFJ
Securities , Natixis and Societe Generale
arranged the meetings and IPIC has picked Goldman Sachs
as global coordinator, an earlier mandate announcement said.
Any issue from the AA-rated borrower could help reopen the
international debt market for Gulf issuers, after a three-month
drought caused by unstable markets globally.
A regular bond issuer, IPIC has an unlimited global medium
term notes programme and last tapped international bond markets
with a $4 billion-equivalent, three-tranche euro- and
sterling-denominated issue in March, believed to finance its
acquisition of Cepsa.
The company, mandated to invest in the energy sector
globally on behalf of the Abu Dhabi government, had $61.8
billion in total assets at June 30, its financial statements
showed. Total debt stood at $31.8 billion.
In June, IPIC launched a $1.5 billion, 18-month bridge
financing facility, and in September it borrowed 7.3 billion
dirhams ($2 billion) to lend to its subsidiary Aabar Investments
for the purchase of a stake in Malaysia's RHB. That loan is
thought to have a one-year maturity.
IPIC's first-half profit nearly triple as it posted gains on
its financial investments, an updated bond prospectus showed.
(Additional reporting by Mala Pancholia; Editing by Dinesh Nair
and David Holmes)