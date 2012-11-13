BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings says will respond to Marcato’S presentation
* Buffalo wild wings inc says company welcomes input from shareholders and will respond to marcato’s presentation in due course Further company coverage:
DUBAI Nov 13 International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC), the investment fund owned by the Abu Dhabi government, has mandated banks for a bond issue which could be announced as early as Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter said.
IPIC picked BNP Paribas, JP Morgan Chase, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Natixis, RBS and Unicredit for the issue, the sources said.
Two sources indicated the upcoming bond would consist of a dollar tranche and another currency, most likely euros.
The sources declined to be identified because details of the bond plans are not yet public. (Reporting by David French, Amran Abocar and Rachna Uppal; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 22 Investors galloped into stocks for the third straight week, delivering U.S.-based funds invested in companies abroad the most cash since August 2015, Investment Company Institute data released on Wednesday show. World stock funds attracted $5.3 billion, the most since August 2015, the trade group said, as investors built up bets in relatively low-priced markets. "There is a perennial value investor who recognizes that we've had one
BERLIN, Feb 22 Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) have drafted a law to discourage corporations from granting high pay packages to top managers by capping the tax deductions they can get through writing them off as business expenses.