LONDON, Nov 26 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), rated Aa3/AA/AA, is sounding out investor interest for a three-tranche dual-currency bond issue, according to a source close to the transaction.

The company is looking to issue three-year bond denominated in US dollars as well as 5.5-year and 10.5-year notes denominated in euros.

All tranches will have benchmark size.

The issuer is receiving indications of interest from investors on Monday, with pricing is slated for Tuesday.

BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, NBAD, Natixis, RBS and UniCredit are joint bookrunners on the transaction.

