ABU DHABI, June 13 Abu Dhabi's International
Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) reported a 96
percent slump in 2011 full-year profit on Wednesday, as market
volatility and currency exchange risks weighed on its investment
portfolio.
The government-owned investment vehicle made a net profit of
$44.7 million last year, a company statement said, down from
$1.3 billion in the prior-year period.
But profit from continuing operations, an indicator of core
business performance, surged to $540 million in 2011, up over
350 percent from the previous year, according to the statement.
"Results for 2011 in comparison to 2010 were subject to both
market and economic volatility which continues today," said
Khadem al Qubaisi, managing director at IPIC, in the statement.
"The impact of euro/dollar exchange rates on the value of
IPIC's euro-denominated assets, in addition to changes in our
mark-to-market listed investments, pared the strong performance
of our core underlying operations."
IPIC has interests in a number of European-based companies,
including Spain's Cepsa and Austrian oil group OMV.
Through its subsidiary, Aabar Investments, it also owns
stakes in Daimler and UniCredit.
Total group debt at the end of 2011 stood at $35.8 billion,
the statement said, and did not reflect the repayment of nearly
$1 billion in 2012.
Total assets at the end of 2011 stood at $65.3 billion while
revenues hit $34.3 billion, the statement said. Full financial
statements were not made available and IPIC officials were
unreachable for further comment.
IPIC's first half profit for 2011 was $1.16 billion after
the energy-focused company made gains on financial investments.
