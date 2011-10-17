* MAN says date for talks to be set in foreseeable future

FRANKFURT, Oct 17 German group MAN said it could meet with Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) within the next two weeks to discuss the future of their jointly held unit Ferrostaal.

Sovereign wealth fund IPIC has been at loggerheads with MAN over Ferrostaal for more than a year and on Monday called again on MAN and shareholder Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) to talk about the industrial services firm.

MAN sold 70 percent of Ferrostaal to IPIC in 2009, but when it tried to sell the remaining 30 percent to the state-owned fund via a put option in early 2010, IPIC refused a deal due to a bribery investigation and later sought to annul the original purchase agreement.

Ferrostaal last week agreed to pay a 149 million euro ($207 million) fine linked to the bribery charges. IPIC, which has hired Morgan Stanley to conduct a review of Ferrostaal, said it was prepared to provide 130 million euros of liquidity guarantees for Ferrostaal.

A spokesman for MAN said on Monday a date for talks would be set in the foreseeable future, adding the truck maker aims to find a solution for Ferrostaal.

Separately, IPIC was due to meet investors, starting in Germany on Oct. 19, as it eyes a potential bond issue.

($1 = 0.721 euro) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Irene Preisinger; Editing by David Holmes and Helen Massy-Beresford)