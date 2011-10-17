* IPIC to kick off investor meetings in Germany Oct 19
DUBAI, Oct 17 Abu Dhabi's International
Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) is eyeing a potential bond issue
"subject to market conditions" after meeting investors in Europe
and the United States in coming days.
Barclays Capital , JP Morgan , Mitsubishi UFJ
Securities , Natixis and Societe Generale are
arranging meetings and IPIC has picked Goldman Sachs as
global coordinator, a mandate announcement said on Monday.
IPIC met investors in London in June but insisted at the
time it was not in the market for a bond, and would only
undertake a capital markets transaction in coordination with Abu
Dhabi's Debt Management Office (DMO). [ID: nLDE75B082]
Subsequently the company launched a $1.5 billion bridge
financing facility.
The latest meetings are due to commence in Germany on Oct.
19 and will take in Switzerland, Paris and London, as well as
Los Angeles and Boston, before ending in New York on Oct. 26.
IPIC last tapped global debt markets in March when it raised
about $4 billion in three-tranche euro and sterling-denominated
bonds.
After two months of inactivity due to the euro zone debt
crisis and turmoil in global financial markets, high-grade
quasi-sovereign borrowers from the Gulf Arab region may be close
to resuming issuance.
A substantial number of bonds are said to be in the pipeline
and a partial improvement of sentiment in global markets has
helped Gulf spreads tighten dramatically.
State-owned IPIC has stakes in Austrian oil group OMV
and Spain's Cepsa .
