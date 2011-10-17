* IPIC to kick off investor meetings in Germany Oct 19

* Goldman Sachs global coordinator, 5 other banks picked for meetings

* Narrowing spreads boost prospects for Gulf high-grade issuance (Recasts leads, adds background)

DUBAI, Oct 17 Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) is eyeing a potential bond issue "subject to market conditions" after meeting investors in Europe and the United States in coming days.

Barclays Capital , JP Morgan , Mitsubishi UFJ Securities , Natixis and Societe Generale are arranging meetings and IPIC has picked Goldman Sachs as global coordinator, a mandate announcement said on Monday.

IPIC met investors in London in June but insisted at the time it was not in the market for a bond, and would only undertake a capital markets transaction in coordination with Abu Dhabi's Debt Management Office (DMO). [ID: nLDE75B082]

Subsequently the company launched a $1.5 billion bridge financing facility.

The latest meetings are due to commence in Germany on Oct. 19 and will take in Switzerland, Paris and London, as well as Los Angeles and Boston, before ending in New York on Oct. 26.

IPIC last tapped global debt markets in March when it raised about $4 billion in three-tranche euro and sterling-denominated bonds.

After two months of inactivity due to the euro zone debt crisis and turmoil in global financial markets, high-grade quasi-sovereign borrowers from the Gulf Arab region may be close to resuming issuance.

A substantial number of bonds are said to be in the pipeline and a partial improvement of sentiment in global markets has helped Gulf spreads tighten dramatically.

State-owned IPIC has stakes in Austrian oil group OMV and Spain's Cepsa . (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David Holmes)