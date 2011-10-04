FRANKFURT Oct 4 The International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), one of Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth funds, called on Germany's MAN SE to help ensure their jointly-held Ferrostaal unit can fund itself.

IPIC said on Tuesday that Ferrostaal needs temporary loan guarantees worth 126 million euros to continue running its business, and asked the German industrial group to provide to Ferrostaal's creditors 30 percent of the sum -- a proportion that is equivalent to its stake.

IPIC, which owns the remaining 70 percent of the plant construction and engineering service provider, said MAN did not agree to its request, a statement the German company promptly denied.

"We remain disappointed that MAN does not want to cooperate with IPIC in order to secure the necessary short-term liquidity for this business," a spokesman for IPIC said in a statement.

He added that the loan guarantee would secure for the next three months half of the current bank guarantees for Ferrostaal, which was hit by a scandal concerning corruption dating back to when MAN still owned the entire business.

"IPIC cannot be expected to shoulder the financial burden of MAN's past deficient compliance culture. We look forward to meeting MAN later this week to discuss this as well as other important topics regarding Ferrostaal's business operations," a spokesman for IPIC said.

"We hope to reach the necessary decisions in order to support Ferrostaal."

A spokesman for MAN denied that the company had declined providing aid.

"We could not have refused already, since we haven't even replied to it. The request was sent during a German national holiday solely by fax and only to our legal department," the spokesman said.

He added the company was not aware of a meeting scheduled for this week, saying MAN's offer during the summer to name a time and place for a meeting was itself never answered.

The IPIC spokesman confirmed the fund had contacted MAN's senior management to meet towards the end of the week. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)