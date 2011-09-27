* Morgan Stanley to conduct financial, strategic review - IPIC

* IPIC owns 70 pct stake in Ferrostaal

* Abu Dhabi fund says hopes MAN will participate in review (Adds details)

By Stanley Carvalho

ABU DHABI, Sept 27 - Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) has launched a review of its 70 percent owned Ferrostaal to help chart the unit's future and resolve a dispute with Germany's MAN SE , from whom it bought the stake in 2009.

State-owned investment vehicle IPIC said in a brief statement it had appointed investment bank Morgan Stanley to carry out the review, but gave no detail about what it hoped the process would achieve.

IPIC bought the 70 percent stake from MAN in 2009 for $698 million, but by the time MAN tried to exercise a put option to sell the remaining 30 percent to IPIC in early 2010, a bribery investigation had come to light at Ferrostaal.

German prosecutors had brought bribery charges against two former managers of Ferrostaal in April and IPIC therefore refused to buy the 30 percent and even sought to annul the original purchase agreement.

"We have asked Morgan Stanley to support our evaluation work, which focuses on the financial and strategic status of Ferrostaal, and avenues through which IPIC can assist the company," IPIC said in an emailed statement.

"IPIC continues to closely monitor Ferrostaal's operations and financial performance, consistent with its 70 percent ownership," it said.

A source close to IPIC told Reuters in May that talks between the two sides to resolve the situation had stalled.

IPIC, which invests across the energy sector for Abu Dhabi, said on Tuesday it hoped MAN would participate in the review as a shareholder.

A spokesman for MAN said the company would not inject fresh equity into Ferrostaal, even if the Morgan Stanley review came to the conclusion that this was necessary.

"We had a contract with IPIC to sell our 30 percent, so it would be contradictory were we to participate in a capital increase," he said. "That is not our intention."

MAN shares are down 34 percent so far this year, according to Reuters data.

IPIC has stakes in 14 companies globally, including Spain's Cepsa , Canada's Nova Chemicals and Japan's Cosmo Oil . (Additional reporting by Christiaan Hetzner in Frankfurt; Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Amran Abocar and David Holmes)