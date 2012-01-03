VIENNA Jan 3 Austria's competition watchdog has cleared Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund IPIC's plan to raise its stake in energy group OMV to at least 25 percent, the agency said on Tuesday.

IPIC had informed the Austrian Competition Authority last month of its plan.

IPIC had already raised its stake in OMV to 24.9 percent in October, calling the Vienna-based group a "cornerstone" of its portfolio. Austrian state holding company OeIAG holds a 31.5 stake in OMV.

Under Austrian law, IPIC as a non-European investor would need government approval to increase its stake further.

