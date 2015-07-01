DUBAI, July 1 Abu Dhabi's state-owned
International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) reported on
Wednesday a 37 percent drop in net attributable profit for 2014
as low oil prices hurt earnings.
IPIC, whose board was revamped this year, made a net profit
attributable to equity holders in the parent of $1.21 billion
against $1.92 billion in 2013, according to its financial
statement.
The firm, which focuses on investments in the energy and
related sectors, said its total assets fell to $66.3 billion at
the end of 2014 from $68.4 billion a year earlier.
