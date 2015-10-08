DUBAI Oct 8 Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum
Investment Co. (IPIC) said on Thursday it would make
interest payments due in October and November on two bonds worth
$1.75 billion each belonging to units of Malaysia's state fund
1MDB.
IPIC also said that 1MDB and Malaysia's finance ministry had
promised to indemnify both it and its majority-owned unit Aabar
Investments for any non-performance relating to a
binding agreement signed in June, without elaborating.
Under that June deal, Abu Dhabi state-owned fund IPIC said
it would provide a raft of support including assuming debt
belonging to 1MDB and giving around $1 billion in cash to help
the Malaysian fund settle other debts.
The interest payments which IPIC said on Thursday it would
be paying are on bonds belonging to 1MDB Energy Limited And 1MDB
Energy (Langat) Limited.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Pravin Char)