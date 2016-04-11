ABU DHABI, April 11 Abu Dhabi's state-owned
International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) on Monday said
neither itself nor its unit Aabar Investments PJS have any links
to a British Virgin Islands-incorporated firm named in a report
into the troubles at Malaysian state fund 1MDB.
"Both IPIC and Aabar confirm that Aabar BVI was not an
entity within either corporate group," IPIC said in a statement
on the London Stock Exchange, referring to Aabar Investments PJS
Limited (Aabar BVI).
"Further, both IPIC and Aabar confirm that neither has
received any payments from Aabar BVI nor has IPIC or Aabar
assumed any liabilities on behalf of Aabar BVI," the statement
added, noting that according to publicly available records,
Aabar BVI was wound up and dissolved in June 2015.
IPIC has close business links to Malaysia's scandal-hit
state fund 1MDB, which is at the centre of corruption and
money-laundering investigations across multiple jurisdictions.
A Malaysian parliamentary report into 1MDB said last week
billions of dollars in unexplained payments were paid to a
company called "Aabar Investments PJS Ltd (Aabar Ltd)" in 2012
without board approval.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)