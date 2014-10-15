SYDNEY Oct 16 The Australian government said it will lodge a prospectus on Monday for a listing of state-owned health insurer Medibank Private, and bring forward the IPO by a month after receiving strong interest.

The listing is expected to fetch up to A$6 billion ($5.3 billion).

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said in August that the government wanted to list the country's biggest "private" health insurer in December, but in a statement on Thursday stated he now expects the listing "in late November 2014, subject to market conditions."

The decision came after the government received applications for a prospectus from 750,494 Australians, equivalent to 3.3 percent of the country's population of 23 million and more than expected. A third of the applications were from Medibank members.

"This indicates a strong level of interest," Cormann said.

Medibank Private was established by the Australian government in the 1970s to encourage universal health coverage. It is owned by the government, but operated like a for-profit private company.

Only half of Australians have private health coverage with the rest relying on the well-funded public system.

If the listing raises more than A$4.6 billion, it will be the biggest IPO of an Australian public asset since telecommunications company Telstra Corp Ltd nearly two decades ago.

Medibank, which has 3.5 million members, is among some A$120 billion of state-owned assets the government wants to sell in the next two years to fund new capital projects and pay off debt.

The listing of Medibank comes in what is shaping up to be Australia's biggest year ever for IPOs, with total proceeds in the first nine months of the year up more than 400 percent from the same period in the previous year.

Healthcare has featured heavily in 2014 Australian listings, with private hospital company Healthscope Ltd, assisted pregnancy clinic Monash IVF and two elderly care companies among the biggest IPOs.

(U.S. $1 = 1.1357 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye. Editing by Andre Grenon)