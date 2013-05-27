* Neeleman's Azul to offer preferred shares by July
* Airline plans to purchase new planes, according to report
SAO PAULO May 27 Brazil's third-biggest
airline, Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras, plans to raise 1.1
billion reais ($536 million) in a share offering to buy more
planes, a newspaper reported on Monday.
The operation will be concluded by July and will involve
preferred shares only, Valor Economico newspaper reported,
citing sources with direct knowledge of plans. Azul spokesmen
were not immediately available to comment on the Valor report.
Azul, founded by Brazilian-born entrepreneur David Neeleman,
competes against LATAM Airlines Group and Gol Linhas
Aereas Inteligentes by offering low fares and direct
routes between underserved cities. Its fleet is largely composed
of E190 and E195 jets made by Brazil's Embraer SA.
Azul, which was founded early in 2008, is the fourth
low-cost airline launched by Neeleman, who is best known for
founding U.S. carrier JetBlue Airways Corp.
Among Azul partners are Gávea Investimentos, the Rio de
Janeiro-based asset management company controlled by JPMorgan
Chase & Co and U.S. private equity firm TPG.