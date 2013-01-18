SAO PAULO Jan 18 Brazilian information
technology company Linx SA and its shareholders plan to raise up
to 527.85 million reais ($259 million) in an initial public
share offering, the company said on Friday.
The pricing is expected to take place on Feb. 6, the
company said in a regulatory announcement. Linx and state
development bank BNDES, through its investment
holding company BNDESPar plan to sell a combined 17
million common shares at a price tag of between 23 reais and 27
reais, the announcement said.
An additional lot of 2.550 million shares could be offered
as part of the transaction, the company said. Linx hired the
investment-banking units of Credit Suisse Group, BTG
Pactual Group, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
and Morgan Stanley & Co to handle the deal.