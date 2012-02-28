* Company to raise at least 200 mln reais from IPO

* Shareholder BV Emprendimentos to sell 3/4 of stake

SAO PAULO Feb 27 Locamerica, Brazilian car rental company, and its shareholders plan to sell shares in an offering, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The company seeks to raise at least 200 million reais ($118 million) from the sale of new stock in a so-called primary offering, it said in the filing. Shareholder BV Emprendimentos e Participações will dispose of three-fourths of its stake in the company through a secondary offer, the filing added.

BM&FBovespa, Brazil's sole financial exchange operator, expects between 40 companies and 45 companies to sell shares for the first time in Brazil this year, in a bet that capital market activity in Latin America's biggest economy will gather steam in coming months.

Locamerica's initial public offering announcement comes as plans for what could have been the first two initial public offerings in Brazil since July sank earlier this month.

Investors are still reluctant to take on risky bets like IPOs, the mechanism that small and sometimes inexperienced companies use to raise capital, and are instead pouring money into existing stocks, where it is easier to assess risks.

Seen for most of the last decade as a symbol of Brazil's buoyant capital markets, IPOs have languished in the past two years as prices sank for many names that went public. While most markets have gradually recovered from the impact of the global financial crisis of 2008, IPOs remain out of favor. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)