* Company replaced share sale with $210 mln loan deal
* Signals caution among investors over IPOs in Brazil
SAO PAULO Aug 8 Biosev, the Brazilian unit of
global commodities company Louis Dreyfus Corp,
scrapped its plans for an initial public offering, citing
growing market uncertainty locally and overseas.
Biosev, which announced the decision in major local
newspapers on Wednesday, saw demand for the IPO falter only
hours before it was to be priced on July 18.
The company recently raised $210 million in financing from a
pool of banks, helping ease funding needs that it sought to meet
through the IPO.
Parent company Louis Dreyfus, itself the subject of
speculation in recent years over a potential IPO, had filed to
offer up to 55.64 million common shares of Biosev in an IPO that
could have raised as much as $548 million.
The withdrawal of Biosev's plans highlights how Brazil's
once-hyped market for IPOs is still unattractive for skittish
buyers in an unpredictable financial environment.
The decision signals that even global commodities groups
with outstanding track records, such as 160-year-old French
company Louis Dreyfus, are not exempt from investor skepticism
over IPOs in Brazil. So far this year, just four IPO plans have
successfully priced in Brazil, with shares trading around or
slightly below their listing prices.
Biosev had hired the investment banking units of Banco
Bradesco, Itaú Unibanco Holding, Banco
Votorantim, Banco do Brasil, Banco
Santander and JPMorgan Chase & Co to manage the
IPO.
Louis Dreyfus was one of the first multinational groups to
enter Brazil's cane sector, when it snapped up the ailing
Santelisa Vale milling group in 2009 in what many industry
specialists thought was a bargain in the wake of the global
financial crisis.
Santelisa Vale, recently renamed Biosev, allowed Louis
Dreyfus to vault from simply a major sugar trader and exporter
in Brazil to the country's second-largest crusher of cane after
Cosan.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal
and John Wallace)