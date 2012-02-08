SAO PAULO Feb 8 Tourism company Brasil Travel and its shareholders agreed to reduce on Wednesday the price tag for an initial public offering in Brazil, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.

The company cut the suggested price per share to 1,000 reais ($578) from a prior range of 1,250 reais to 1,650 reais. Brasil Travel, the by-product of about 35 mergers, and shareholders said in a securities filing last month that they planed to offer as many as 878,255 common shares.

Brasil Travel hired the investment banking units of Credit Suisse Group, Barclays Plc, Flow Corretora and Banco Santander to manage the transaction. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)