(Corrects that Senior Solution SA is company, not Banco Votorantim erroneously named on the regulator's website)

SAO PAULO Dec 20 Brazil's Senior Solution SA and shareholders filed to sell shares in a primary and secondary offering, the country's securities regulator said on its website.

Senior Solution plans to sell shares in a primary offering, by which the company raises funds for general corporate purposes. Shareholders including venture capital fund FMIEE Stratus GC and Bernardo Pereira Gomes will sell shares in a so-called secondary offering, according to a prospectus on the regulator's website.

The company hired Banco Votorantim SA to handle the transaction. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gary Hill)