Sept 9 IPO Doradztwo Strategiczne SA :

* Says appoints Jaroslaw Ostrowski as new chairman of the management board, effective Sept. 8, 2014

* Says Jaroslaw Ostrowski was the vice chairman of the management board prior to his new role Source text for Eikon: [ID: nEB0970008]

