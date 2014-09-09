BRIEF-Hannover Re acquires Lloyd's syndicate
* Parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality regarding purchase price
Sept 9 IPO Doradztwo Strategiczne SA :
* Says appoints Jaroslaw Ostrowski as new chairman of the management board, effective Sept. 8, 2014
* Says Jaroslaw Ostrowski was the vice chairman of the management board prior to his new role Source text for Eikon: [ID: nEB0970008]
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality regarding purchase price
* Aroundtown Property Holdings and its wholly-owned subsidiary ATF Netherlands B.V. (ATF) announce today successful placement of $400,000,000 of fixed rate notes due 2032
* Raises proceeds of 23 million Swedish crowns ($2.6 million)before issue costs