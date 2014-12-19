BRIEF-BOS Solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
* Bos solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
Dec 19 IPO Doradztwo Strategiczne SA :
* Said on Thursday that its shareholders meeting decided to increase the company's capital through the issue of no more than 20 million series F shares of the nominal value of 0.10 zloty per share
* The company plans to offer the series F shares to no more than 149 investors via a private subscription, with exclusion of subscription rights for existing shareholders
* The issue price of the series F shares will be established by the company's management
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.4791 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bos solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
* Co and YXII entered into placement agreement with Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation and Morgan Stanley & Co. International
* Seeks a trading halt to enable it to complete a placement of ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: