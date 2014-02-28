(Removes incorrect reference to Metro setting a price range) LONDON, Feb 28 Russian hypermarket Lenta on Friday set its planned London flotation at $10 per global depositary receipt (GDR), at the lower end of a range netting around $1 billion for selling shareholders. Following are some of the largest initial public offerings (IPOs) under way or expected this year in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, as well as those already completed in February: ISSUER DATE LISTING EXPECTED BOOKRUNNERS EXPECTED LOCATION PROCEEDS ($ MLN) Lenta March 5 London 952 CS, JPM, UBS, DB, VTB The Russian hypermarket's float would value the company, part-owned by US private equity firm TPG, at $4.3 billion with a price of $10 per share. Detsky Mir Mid-March London 300-400 JPM, CS, CT, RenCap Russian children's goods retailer, owned by conglomerate Sistema, has applied to local regulators for permission to list outside Russia. Poundland March London TBA CS, JPM Europe's largest single-price discount retailer is cashing in on the recession-proof allure of bargain £1 goods with a price range of 250-300 pence, implying a market valuation of up to $1.25 billion. Grupo Lar March Madrid 547 TBA Spanish family-owned real estate company Grupo Lar will list in Madrid, leaving Lar with a 2.5 percent stake in the group and bond fund manager Pimco with 12.5 percent. Pets at March London 467 BoAML, GS Home Mainly owned by KKR, Britain's biggest pet shop group targets a price range of 210-260 pence, valuing Pets at Home at about $2.5 billion as it tries to cut debt. Ono March Madrid TBA DB,JPM Spain's largest cable operator plumps for a 7 billion euro ($9.6 bln) listing over a Vodafone buyout, to capitalise on strong investor interest in European cable firms. The IPO is set to be formally approved in the yearly shareholder's meeting on March 13. Boohoo.com March London TBA TBA Online fashion retailer Boohoo.com is targeting a market cap of 500 million pounds ($833 million). Metro April London 1400 JPM, CS, UBS, DB, VTB Flotation of German retailer's Russian wholesale business could come around Easter. Analysts are valuing the business as a whole between 4 and 7.5 billion euros ($5.4-10.2 bln). ISS H1 Copenhagen 1470 TBA The Danish business services firm ISS is planning a third attempt at an IPO since it was bought by private equity investors nine years ago, aiming to raise $1.47 billion to pay down debt NCB Q3 Saudi TBA TBA National Commercial Bank, Saudi Arabia's largest lender by assets plans to sell a 15 percent stake in the kingdom's first bank IPO since 2008. NCB has assets of $101 billion. COMPLETED Gaz Feb 27 Paris 850 MS, DB Transport & Technigaz French GTT priced its IPO at 46 euros a share, valuing it at about 1.7 billion euros ($2.3 billion) for owners Total SA and GDF Suez. Shares rose to 46.3 euros each. AO.com Feb 26 London 100 JPM The white goods retailer had a frothy flotation which saw shares soar above 400p on Wednesday March 26, far above the flotation price of 285p. Manx Feb 10 London 26 Liberum Telecom Manx floated its shares at 142 pence each, raising 160 million pounds ($260 million) to reduce debt, in the largest-ever telecoms services IPO on AIM. ($1 = 0.5998 British pounds) TBA = To be announced; CS= Credit Suisse; GS = Goldman Sachs; MS = Morgan Stanley; DB = Deutsche Bank; JPM = J.P. Morgan; BoAML = Bank of America Merrill Lynch; CT = Citi; RenCap = Renaissance Capital (Compiled by Freya Berry; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)