ROME/MILAN, June 8 Italian air traffic control
provider ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI aims to list on the market in the
first half of July, after Britain's vote on European Union
membership, the group's CEO said on Wednesday.
The Italian government, which is ENAV's sole owner, plans to
sell up to 49 percent of the group in a deal that could fetch up
to 1 billion euros as it struggles to meet a target to raise 8
billion euros from privatisations this year to cut debt.
"The initial plan was to go public by the end of June, but
now the group and the treasury aim for a listing in the first
two weeks of July as on June 23 there will be the Brexit
referendum, which... could distract investors," ENAV Chief
Executive Patrizia Neri told a parliamentary committee in Rome,
confirming what sources told Reuters last month.
ENAV is the sole provider of air traffic control services in
Italy. Each year it handles around 1.8 million flights in
Italian airspace and provides services to more than 40 airports
there.
Last year the group made nearly 850 million euros ($970
million) in revenues, mostly via service fees set by the
European Commission under a multi-year programme.
Neri said the fact that the current fee programme runs until
2019 should ensure stable earnings in the next few years, giving
investors medium-term visibility on its prospects.
Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse and Mediobanca are global
coordinators for the initial public offering, while Banca IMI,
JP Morgan and UniCredit are joint bookrunners. Advisory company
Equita and legal firm Allen & Overy are advisors for ENAV.
($1 = 0.8770 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Alberto Sisto; Editing by
Ruth Pitchford)