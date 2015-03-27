(Corrects Financials Q1 2014 figure to $2.69 bln from $2.69 mln) March 27 The number of U.S. initial public offerings have nearly halved in the first quarter of 2015 from the comparable period a year earlier. Offerings from healthcare, energy and technology have seen the steepest fall this year. Sector Q1 2015 Q1 2014 Proceeds Listings Proceeds Listings Energy & Power $1.24 bln 1 $2.29 bln 4 Technology $960.9 mln 3 $877.2 mln 6 Real Estate $807.3 mln 3 $259 mln 1 Healthcare $589.5 mln 10 $1.76 bln 25 Materials $460 mln 1 $189.4 mln 1 Financials $333.3 mln 6 $2.69 bln 5 Consumer $185.2 mln 1 - - Retail $120.8 mln 1 - - Industrials - - $308.1 mln 3 Media & Entertainment - - $215.6 mln 1 TOTAL $4.7 bln 26 $8.6 bln 46 Source: Thomson Reuters data as of March 19, 2015 (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)