UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY Oct 7 Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd, Australia's second-largest salmon farmer, said it plans to raise A$133 million ($117 million) in a sharemarket listing which would give the company a total value of A$415 million.
Huon, started by husband and wife Peter and Frances Bender in the island state of Tasmania in 1986, plans to sell 27.9 million shares at A$4.75 each, according to a prospectus lodged with authorities on Monday. The Benders will retain a 68 percent stake.
(1 US dollar = 1.1409 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources