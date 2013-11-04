Nov 4 Investors wooed by 2013's strong British stock market debuts forget the risks of backing new listings at their peril as data shows they are rarely rewarded within a year of going public. Below is data from Kleinwort Benson showing returns for U.S., European and UK IPOs over the last 10 years versus the relevant index. Numbers have been rounded to a decimal place. U.S. IPO MARKET RETURNS: Year Average return of IPOs in Return on Difference the year after investment, the S&P between IPO weighted by company market 500 index return and cap (percent) (percent) index return 2003 14.7 12.6 2.1 2004 22.6 11.5 11.1 2005 21.9 11.2 10.7 2006 28.0 16.5 11.5 2007 -29.4 -18.5 -10.8 2008 20.0 -11.3 31.3 2009 3.6 12.2 -8.6 2010 -9.0 0.9 -9.9 2011 5.5 29.7 -24.2 2012 33.4 20.0 13.3 Average annual excess return over S&P 500 for U.S. IPOs = 2.66 percent EUROPEAN IPO MARKET RETURNS: Year Average return of IPOs in Return on Difference the year after investment, the MSCI between IPO weighted by company market Europe return and cap (percent) index index return (percent) 2003 22.3 13.3 8.9 2004 49.2 25.8 23.5 2005 9.7 15.5 -5.8 2006 24.3 20.0 4.3 2007 -30.0 -14.3 -15.7 2008 4.5 5.8 -1.3 2009 13.1 5.5 7.6 2010 -34.2 -13.2 -21.1 2011 -8.7 21.0 -29.7 2012 16.6 22.7 -6.0 Average annual excess return over MSCI Europe for European IPOs = -3.5 percent UK IPO MARKET RETURNS: Year Average return of IPOs in Return on Difference the year after investment, the FTSE between IPO weighted by company market All Share return and cap (percent) index index return (pe rcent) 2003 19.8 12.9 6.9 2004 33.4 23.8 9.6 2005 17.9 13.5 4.4 2006 5.5 14.4 -8.9 2007 -38.8 -16.3 -22.4 2008 -17.7 3.4 -21.1 2009 3.8 14.5 -10.8 2010 -10.6 -5.9 -4.6 2011 -8.9 21.1 -30.0 2012 -6.5 18.4 -24.8 Average annual excess return over FTSE All Share index for UK IPOs = -10 percent RETURN ON TOP 10 BIGGEST EUROPEAN IPOS SO FAR IN 2013 Company name IPO price Closing market % price on Oct. 30 change Royal Mail 330 pence 541.4 pence 64.1 LEG Immobilien 44 euros 42.77 euros -2.8 TCS $17.5 $18.07 3.3 bpost 14.5 euros 15.25 euros 5.2 Esure 290 pence 229.5 pence -20.9 Cembra Money Bank 51 Swiss 57.9 Swiss francs 13.5 francs Partnership 385 pence 411.8 pence 7.0 Assurance Deutsche Annington 16.5 euros 19.1 euros 15.8 Foxtons 230 pence 316.5 pence 37.6 Kion 24 euros 30.2 euros 25.8 Source: Kleinwort Benson, Thomson Reuters (Compiling by Kylie MacLellan and Sinead Cruise; Editing by Louise Ireland)