* Money raised via AIM IPOs doubles in 2014, highest in 7
years
* New energy company listings under threat - accountancy
firm
LONDON Jan 5 Slumping oil prices could curb new
equity listings on Britain's Alternative Investment Market
, where many small oil and gas explorers have
traditionally sought financing, according to AIM-focused
accountancy firm UHY Hacker Young.
Last year the value of initial public offerings on AIM hit
its highest since 2007 at 2.4 billion pounds ($3.71 billion),
twice the sum raised in 2013, according to data compiled by UHY,
the 9th largest auditor on AIM by number of clients according to
Adviser Rankings.
But listings in the energy sector have all but dried up
since June as the oil price has halved, leading oil majors to
cut their spending plans and denting the economic appeal of
renewable energy projects.
Only one oil & gas producer or explorer, Savannah Petroleum
, has listed on AIM in the past six months and the
year's total of three is half the 2013 figure.
"There is a risk that the IPO pipeline could slow somewhat
as the oil price plunge takes its toll on the oil and gas and
renewable energy companies that have traditionally been served
very well by the AIM market," Laurence Sacker, a partner at UHY,
said.
The energy sector accounts for 121 of the 845 companies
listed on the FTSE AIM index, including industry heavyweight
Amerisur Resources, making it the third largest sector
after materials and information technology, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
Globally, shelved energy IPOs over the past six months
include Dubai's oil-rig contractor Shelf Drilling, which was
planning to list on the London Stock Exchange,
Chesapeake Oilfield Services, a unit of Chesapeake Energy
, and Samudra Energy, which owns oil and gas interests in
Indonesia and was eyeing a listing in Singapore.
Britain-focused companies could make up for part of the lost
IPOs in the energy sector, however, if the country's economic
recovery remains on track, UHY's Sacker said.
Local companies that listed on AIM in the last quarter
include the Mortgage Advice Bureau, a network of
British mortgage brokers, and soft drinks maker Fevertree
.
