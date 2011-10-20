* Panel suggests relaxing rules for small companies
* Says lower capital gains rates would help
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 20 A panel of private-sector
investors has made suggestions that it believes would help more
companies complete initial public offerings.
Recommendations from the IPO Task Force in its report,
"Rebuilding the IPO On-Ramp," included scaling back compliance
for companies with revenue of under $1 billion for up to five
years from the date of their IPOs. For example, the panel
called for two years of financial statements at IPO for such
companies instead of three currently.
The high costs associated with IPO compliance were
deterring some companies from listing their shares, the task
force said, arguing that the capital from IPOs boosts job
growth by allowing companies to expand.
The task force also suggested allowing more communication
to investors during the period leading up to an IPO, along with
a lower capital gains tax rate for investors who buy shares in
an IPO and hold onto them for at least two years.
Getting such changes past lawmakers and regulators might be
tough. Many regulations were tightened under the Sarbanes-Oxley
Act of 2002 in the wake of major corporate and accounting
scandals, such as Enron.
The number of IPOs has declined in recent years, averaging
192 per year since 1999, compared with 547 a year before 1999,
the task force said.
In recent months, the lack of IPOs has stemmed in large
part from jittery markets.
Task force members included venture capitalists, public
investors, entrepreneurs, attorneys, accountants, academics,
and investment bankers.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Gary Hill)