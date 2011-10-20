* Panel suggests relaxing rules for small companies

* Says lower capital gains rates would help

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 20 A panel of private-sector investors has made suggestions that it believes would help more companies complete initial public offerings.

Recommendations from the IPO Task Force in its report, "Rebuilding the IPO On-Ramp," included scaling back compliance for companies with revenue of under $1 billion for up to five years from the date of their IPOs. For example, the panel called for two years of financial statements at IPO for such companies instead of three currently.

The high costs associated with IPO compliance were deterring some companies from listing their shares, the task force said, arguing that the capital from IPOs boosts job growth by allowing companies to expand.

The task force also suggested allowing more communication to investors during the period leading up to an IPO, along with a lower capital gains tax rate for investors who buy shares in an IPO and hold onto them for at least two years.

Getting such changes past lawmakers and regulators might be tough. Many regulations were tightened under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 in the wake of major corporate and accounting scandals, such as Enron.

The number of IPOs has declined in recent years, averaging 192 per year since 1999, compared with 547 a year before 1999, the task force said.

In recent months, the lack of IPOs has stemmed in large part from jittery markets.

Task force members included venture capitalists, public investors, entrepreneurs, attorneys, accountants, academics, and investment bankers. (Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Gary Hill)