* Plans to ease the route to market for tech firms
* Could see changes to free float, reporting requirements
* More to be done on boosting investor interest
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, Sept 20 Britain plans to make it easier
for technology firms to list their shares in London in a bid to
stem the flow of high-growth companies heading across the
Atlantic to raise capital.
Europe has seen a slowdown in initial public offerings
(IPOs) over the last two years as euro zone debt worries
buffeted stock markets.
Some technology firms have ditched attempts to go public in
Europe in favour of the United States - a more well-established
hub for tech flotations.
British vacuum technology firm Edwards tried to
launch on the London stock market last year but abandoned it in
favour of a U.S. flotation in May.
David Willetts, Minister of State for Universities and
Science, said the government was looking to create a British
version of U.S. President Barack Obama's JOBS Act, which eases
regulatory rules for small companies listing on U.S. exchanges.
Britain should learn from rivals like Nasdaq and make
listing more flexible and competitive, he told a room of tech
entrepreneurs and investors in London's East End - an area the
government hopes will become a technology centre to rival
California's Silicon Valley.
Willetts said the proposals, developed with the London Stock
Exchange and reported by Reuters last week, would allow
tech companies to offer less than the 25 percent of shares
needed for a premium listing and ease reporting requirements.
Further details will be disclosed in the coming weeks after
discussions with investors and companies, the government said.
But it wants this route to provide a "launch pad" for
European mid-sized high growth businesses seeking a full premium
listing on London's main market.
Any changes will need to coordinated with the UK Listing
Authority, part of the Financial Services Authority (FSA)
regulator, which carried out a consultation into listing rules
earlier this year and is due to report back next month.
NO SILVER BULLET
Marcus Stuttard, head of the LSE's AIM market for smaller
companies, said there were already suitable firms interested in
taking this new route, which would likely involve companies
larger than a typical AIM-listed business.
Entrepreneurs and early-stage investors at Google Campus, a
seven-floor meeting space for tech start-ups, developers and
investors, welcomed the announcement as a step in the right
direction but warned that the lack of institutional investor
focus on the tech sector in London remained a challenge.
"It is certainly not a silver bullet, there are a lot of
things that have to happen for conditions to change," said
Michael Acton Smith, chief executive of entertainment company
Mind Candy which created online children's game Moshi Monsters.
The government's changes are part of a broader quest for an
economic and employment stimulus for the moribund UK economy.
It hopes providing another exit route for early investors
will see more European tech firms choose to build their
businesses rather than selling out to large American companies -
until now one of those most common outcomes.
British DVD and online movie rental service Lovefilm was
among those which took this route, selling to U.S. online
retailer Amazon last year.