NEW YORK Aug 9 Two more initial public offerings were postponed on Tuesday due to difficult market conditions, underwriters said.

Portuguese mobile marketing and payment services provider TIM w.e. SGPS SA, which was expected to raise $146.3 million, and 3-D motion sensing company InvenSense, due to raise $99.8 million, were postponed, the underwriters said.

U.S. stocks fell on Monday after rating agency Standard & Poor's cut the United States' AAA credit rating. [ID:nN1E7770FE] (Reporting by Clare Baldwin; editing by John Wallace)