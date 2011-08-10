* WageWorks, Loyalty Alliance Enterprise IPOs postponed

NEW YORK Aug 10 Two companies postponed their IPOs and another cut its proposed price range on Wednesday, as tumultuous trading continued in markets.

WageWorks Inc, which runs employee benefit programs, postponed indefinitely its $49 million initial public offering due to volatile market conditions, an underwriter said. Loyalty Alliance Enterprise Corp was also sidelined because of the market, a different underwriter said. The Hong Kong-based marketing and data analytics company was on file to raise about $75 million.

Carbonite Inc, which sells Web-based computer backup products, cut the price range of its IPO by about a third to $10 to $11 per share from $15 to $17 per share.

So far this week, more than half of the 12 deals that were scheduled to price have run into problems.

The Standard & Poor's 500 is down nearly 18 percent since a peak at the start of May. Concerns about the U.S. economy and high levels of public debt in Europe have led to volatile trading over the last two weeks.[ID:nN1E7790K3] (Reporting by Clare Baldwin, editing by Dave Zimmerman and Gerald E. McCormick)