SYDNEY Nov 2 News Corp's Australian
real estate website company REA Group Ltd said it plans
to buy out smaller rival iProperty Group Ltd for A$580
million ($414 million), seizing on the target company's
footprint in Southeast Asia.
The deal would give News Corp exposure to property markets
of Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Hong Kong just as
Australian real estate advertisers like REA brace for a downturn
at home following several years of double-digit growth.
In a statement on Monday, REA Group said it plans to pay A$4
per share for the 77.3 percent of iProperty that it does not
already own, giving the target company a market capitalisation
of A$751 million. iProperty would recommend the deal in the
absence of a better offer.
iProperty shares jumped as much as 11 percent in a weaker
overall market to A$3.90, their highest since March 2014. REA
shares rose 1.3 percent.
Douglas Loh, a portfolio manager at Acorn Capital,
iProperty's third largest shareholder with 4.7 percent, said the
offer was below the target company's share price 20 months ago
and that the acquisition would benefit REA by giving access to
new growing markets.
"If you believe in the growing Asia story and high adoption
of mobile and Internet platforms and so on, there's significant
potential being able to integrate the two together," Loh said,
adding that he will rely an independent expert report to decide
whether to accept the offer.
REA said it was advised by Citigroup Global Markets Pty Ltd
on the deal, which will be put for a shareholder vote in
January.
($1 = 1.4010 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Miral Fahmy)