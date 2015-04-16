LONDON, April 16 Shares in French drugmaker
Ipsen and its Swedish partner Active Biotech
fell sharply on Thursday after the companies announced an
experimental medicine had failed to extend lives for prostate
cancer sufferers.
As a result, the companies said they had decided to
discontinue all studies of tasquinimod in prostate cancer,
torpedoing sales hopes for a product that had already reached
the final Phase III stage of clinical testing.
Ipsen stock was down 10 percent in early trade while Active
Biotech, which originally developed the drug, slumped 60
percent.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)