LONDON, April 16 Shares in French drugmaker Ipsen and its Swedish partner Active Biotech fell sharply on Thursday after the companies announced an experimental medicine had failed to extend lives for prostate cancer sufferers.

As a result, the companies said they had decided to discontinue all studies of tasquinimod in prostate cancer, torpedoing sales hopes for a product that had already reached the final Phase III stage of clinical testing.

Ipsen stock was down 10 percent in early trade while Active Biotech, which originally developed the drug, slumped 60 percent. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)